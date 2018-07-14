Bjorn Ulvaeus: Abba reunion felt like no time had passed

The foursome have recorded two new songs together.

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus has spoken of his joy at reuniting with his former bandmates to record new songs.

The musician confirmed the foursome have recorded two new tracks but added there will not be a new album.

Speaking at a press conference for the sequel to musical Mamma Mia, he said: “We [himself and Benny Andersson] wrote two new songs and we went into the studio with the ladies [Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad] and it was a fantastic experience.

“We have never been in a studio together since we split up in ’82 and we looked around and this situation is so incredibly familiar and it took seconds and we were back like yesterday.

“It was great fun doing it again and the strange thing is when those two ladies start singing together there is that sound that is not like any other.

“It’s just coincidence we should meet and they make those sounds together.”

The Swedish super group confirmed they would be recording new music together in April, nearly four decades after they split up.

❤️ #abbaofficial #abba A post shared by @ abbaofficial on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

It has been confirmed that virtual “Abbatars” of the group are being created to represent the band members at the height of their fame for an upcoming digital tour.

Ulvaeus told the press conference: “The new music that we have written was really inspired by a project that we are in where we are building heads that are copies of our heads from 1979 and we thought those heads have something new to sing.”

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is released in UK cinemas on July 20.





© Press Association 2018