Kate Upton pregnant with first child

14th Jul 18 | Family

The model married baseball star Justin Verlander last year.

The MET Gala 2018 - New York

Kate Upton has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander.

The model and actress confirmed the news with an Instagram post in which she displayed her growing baby bump beneath a red trouser suit.

She captioned the shot: “#PregnantInMiami.”

 

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

The couple announced their engagement when Upton showed off a ring on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2016 and they got married in Italy in November 2017.

Upton hinted she had news to share in April 2018 when she posted a photograph on Instagram that showed her in shadow, captioned: “You’ll find out soon enough.”



© Press Association 2018

