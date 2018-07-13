Tom Cruise: Top Gun sequel's flying sequences have to be seen to be believed

The actor was speaking at the UK premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible film.

Tom Cruise has promised the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel will feature flying sequences that have to be seen to be believed.

The actor will reprise his role of fighter pilot Maverick more than 30 years after the original blockbuster was released.

Tom Cruise meets fans at the Mission: Impossible Fallout UK premiere in London (Ian West/PA)

Arriving at the UK premiere of his latest film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, he revealed he has already been filming for three days.

He said: “The reason I’m doing it is all these years people have said ‘we would like another one’ and we finally figured out a tone and a script that I thought was worthy for those audiences.

“So we are all going to work very hard and make it as great as we can.

“We have shot for three days already and it’s going to be a long process.

“It’s a very technically complex film to make and the in-air sequences are not to be believed. It’s going to be challenging.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is released in UK cinemas on July 25.

