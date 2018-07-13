Tom Cruise: I couldn't walk for days after sprinting on broken ankle

13th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The star was speaking at the UK premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere - London

Tom Cruise has said he could not walk for days at a time after sprinting on a broken ankle while filming the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The action star had to halt production on Mission: Impossible – Fallout while he had rehab but resumed filming after just 11 weeks.

Arriving at the UK premiere of the film, he told the Press Association: “It was painful but we had to do it because we had this release date and I promised the studio.

The cast of Mission Impossible - Fallout
The cast of Mission Impossible – Fallout at the films’s UK premiere in London. (Ian West/PA)

“I worked 10 to 12 hours a day on rehab every day, seven days a week.

“We limited the sprints. I might do 50 takes normally but I just saved it for the day and 90% of the running in the movie I have a broken ankle.

“Afterwards I couldn’t walk for days and would have a golf cart to take me to set but you do it, you suck it up and you do it.”

The accident happened while filming a chase sequence in London in which he jumps from one building to another.

Cruise said: “I was never supposed to make the jump, I was supposed to hit the wall like that and grab the top of the building.

“I did it twice and I was going so hard into the wall. You see the length I was running, it’s a full on sprint all the way, and then I jump across the building and the first two takes I hit so hard I bounced off.

“I thought about it and thought ‘I will just touch my right foot just to slow down a little bit so I can grab the side’.

“I put my foot there and I left it there just a touch too long, even less than that.

“You can see me, that’s the take, I knew it was broken. I thought ‘dammit’. But I thought I would climb up, go and cross camera because I knew there was a camera there and I had to get over the wall so that we could retain the shot.”

Mission Impossible Fallout Premiere – London
Tom Cruise at the Mission: Impossible – Fallout premiere (Ian West/PA)

However, the accident has not put him off doing his own stunts in future.

He said: “Not at all. I broke it and then had to do the rest of the stunts on that broken ankle.

“I came back 11 weeks later and I was doing all the rest of the sprinting that you see in the movie. Every step I was taking I was thinking ‘ow ow ow ow’ but if things are easy I’m not that interested.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is released in UK cinemas on July 25.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is what time you should go to bed if you want to look your best in the morning

This is what time you should go to bed if you want to look your best in the morning
This £2 accessory is the biggest hair trend of the summer according to Pinterest

This £2 accessory is the biggest hair trend of the summer according to Pinterest
The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Get ready for another heatwave as we head down under for brand new Love Island Australia exclusively on 3e

Get ready for another heatwave as we head down under for brand new Love Island Australia exclusively on 3e
Melania Trump makes a nod to British fashion in a Victoria Beckham dress during UK visit

Melania Trump makes a nod to British fashion in a Victoria Beckham dress during UK visit
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Former Blue Peter star Richard Bacon in medically induced coma

Former Blue Peter star Richard Bacon in medically induced coma