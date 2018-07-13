Ariana Grande sends out message of female empowerment with God Is A Woman video

The singer sends out a message of female empowerment with her new promo clip.

Singer Ariana Grande has released the video for her latest single God Is A Woman, which is taken from her highly anticipated forthcoming album Sweetener.

The four-minute clip sees Grande appear in space, sitting on top of Earth, and opens with a shot of her with a galaxy of stars surrounding her waist.

During the promo, Grande appears to reference online and verbal abuse women receive from men.

In one scene, a book unfolds to reveal a giant Grande having words such as “fake”, “dumb” and “slut” thrown at her by five men, which bounce off her in an apparent statement of female empowerment.

Other notable moments from the video include a part where the song is paused and Grande is seen wearing a helmet and armsleeves with the word power written on them, wielding a sledgehammer.

Grande then recites an adapted extract from the Bible passage Ezekiel 25:17, which was famously read as a monologue by actor Samuel L Jackson in the Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction.

The singer changes the words to say: “And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger, those who attempt to poison and destroy my sisters. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you.”

The clip was directed by Dave Meyers, who has previously created videos for rapper Missy Elliott and singer Katy Perry.

Grande alerted her fans via her Twitter page that the video would be released imminently with the simple message: “Video in ten i love u.”

Grande previously explained via social media that the song explores “sexual female empowerment and how women are literally everything and the universe is inside of us”.

It features the lyrics: “When all is said and done, you’ll believe God is a woman.”

Within an hour of the video being posted on YouTube, it had been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

Fans praised the video on social media, with the book scene coming in for particular praise for the message it seemed to send out.

One fan wrote: “Seeing all these men so small and seeing an empowered woman not giving a shit of what they throw is not just genius but powerful!

“It reminds me of how strong my sister is, never shutting up of what men say at work and getting stronger! Thank you!”

On Wednesday, Grande, who is engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, revealed in an interview with Elle magazine that she suffered “wild dizzy spells” and felt “upside down” for months in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The pop star had just finished performing on May 22 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing 22 people.

