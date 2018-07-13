Laura Whitmore to host her first radio show - live

Laura Whitmore to host her first radio show - live13th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
The ex-I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! star said she was 'delighted' to be joining BBC Radio 5.
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Laura Whitmore has signed up as a DJ.
The TV presenter, 33, will be hosting her first radio show, a live one-hour Sunday morning slot on BBC Radio 5.
The ex-I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! star will cover some of the news, views, music and entertainment of the week.
Guests will include musicians, journalists and comedians and she will also interview a big name in the “Sunday Roast” slot.
Whitmore said: “I’m delighted to be joining the BBC 5 Live family.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun and full of debate and discussion over a wide range of topics. I can’t wait to get stuck in!”
Laura Whitmore’s Sunday Session begins this summer, from July 22 at 11am on BBC Radio 5 Live, and will run for six weeks.
