The One Show heads for the Hebrides

13th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Alex Jones and Matt Baker will host the programme from the Western Isles next week.

08a24f73-690a-408b-9c45-2f6e87896a42

The One Show will broadcast live from the Outer Hebrides next week in a two-part special of the weeknight programme.

Presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker will host the BBC One show from the Isle of Harris on Thursday and the Isle of Lewis on Friday.

Looking at life in the Hebrides, on Harris they will be based at a new community centre and the pair will be in Stornoway on Lewis for the annual Heb Celt Festival.

Jones said: “Matt and I are really looking forward to our first visit to Lewis and Harris.

“From everything we have seen it is a stunning part of the world. With a fantastic mix of features and guests we are sure our viewers are going to love these very special programmes from the Hebrides.”

The programme is being delivered in partnership with Scotland’s Gaelic Media Service MG ALBA, which said it is delighted to accommodate Jones, Baker and the crew.

Chief executive Donald Campbell said: “UK audiences will have a wonderful opportunity to share the magic that makes our Gaelic-speaking part of the world so special.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aldi's new Inflaltable range for the pool is a holiday MUST

Aldi's new Inflaltable range for the pool is a holiday MUST

This is what time you should go to bed if you want to look your best in the morning

This is what time you should go to bed if you want to look your best in the morning
Get ready for another heatwave as we head down under for brand new Love Island Australia exclusively on 3e

Get ready for another heatwave as we head down under for brand new Love Island Australia exclusively on 3e

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann confirm DRAMATIC change in weather - BUT it's not all bad news

Met Éireann confirm DRAMATIC change in weather - BUT it's not all bad news
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
This £2 accessory is the biggest hair trend of the summer according to Pinterest

This £2 accessory is the biggest hair trend of the summer according to Pinterest
Dunnes Stores and Spar shops around Ireland issue URGENT product recall over salmonella fears

Dunnes Stores and Spar shops around Ireland issue URGENT product recall over salmonella fears