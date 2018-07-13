The One Show heads for the Hebrides

Alex Jones and Matt Baker will host the programme from the Western Isles next week.

The One Show will broadcast live from the Outer Hebrides next week in a two-part special of the weeknight programme.

Presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker will host the BBC One show from the Isle of Harris on Thursday and the Isle of Lewis on Friday.

Looking at life in the Hebrides, on Harris they will be based at a new community centre and the pair will be in Stornoway on Lewis for the annual Heb Celt Festival.

Jones said: “Matt and I are really looking forward to our first visit to Lewis and Harris.

“From everything we have seen it is a stunning part of the world. With a fantastic mix of features and guests we are sure our viewers are going to love these very special programmes from the Hebrides.”

The programme is being delivered in partnership with Scotland’s Gaelic Media Service MG ALBA, which said it is delighted to accommodate Jones, Baker and the crew.

Chief executive Donald Campbell said: “UK audiences will have a wonderful opportunity to share the magic that makes our Gaelic-speaking part of the world so special.”

© Press Association 2018