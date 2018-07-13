Host of stars set for semi-finals action at Wimbledon

13th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

They will be joined by actor Damian Lewis, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and adventurer Bear Grylls.

Wimbledon 2018 - Day Eleven - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Sir David Attenborough, American Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour and Bee Gees co-founder Sir Barry Gibb are among a host of stars in the Royal Box on men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon.

Comedian Michael McIntyre, astronaut Tim Peake, and Poldark star Aidan Turner are also expected to take a seat on Centre Court as the tennis tournament heats up on Friday.

They will be joined by actor Damian Lewis, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and adventurer Bear Grylls.

Wimbledon 2018 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Governor of Bank of England Mark Carney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The final four men will battle it out on Friday for a place in Sunday’s singles final, after the shock exit of fan-favourite Roger Federer on Wednesday.

South African Kevin Anderson, who knocked out the Swiss player in an epic five set match, will take on American John Isner first on Centre Court.

Serbian Novak Djokovic will then play Spaniard Rafael Nadal in their semi-final.

Dame Anna wore her trademark sunglasses and a multi-coloured patterned dress as she arrived at the gates of SW19.

Wimbledon 2018 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Anna Wintour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Evening Standard editor and former chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne was also spotted entering the grounds, along with Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong.

Asked who he would be supporting after Federer’s exit, McIntyre joked: “Federer is out? Where’s the car? We need an Uber.”

He added: “Rafael Nadal. Love him, love him!”

Spectators will enjoy another warm day, with highs of 26C (79F), but there is a risk of showers later in the afternoon.

Any showers that do develop could be heavy and possibly thundery, forecasters said.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann confirm DRAMATIC change in weather - BUT it's not all bad news

Met Éireann confirm DRAMATIC change in weather - BUT it's not all bad news
This £2 accessory is the biggest hair trend of the summer according to Pinterest

This £2 accessory is the biggest hair trend of the summer according to Pinterest
Get ready for another heatwave as we head down under for brand new Love Island Australia exclusively on 3e

Get ready for another heatwave as we head down under for brand new Love Island Australia exclusively on 3e

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather
Dunnes Stores and Spar shops around Ireland issue URGENT product recall over salmonella fears

Dunnes Stores and Spar shops around Ireland issue URGENT product recall over salmonella fears
Emmerdale's first transgender star: You can achieve your ambitions

Emmerdale's first transgender star: You can achieve your ambitions
This is what time you should go to bed if you want to look your best in the morning

This is what time you should go to bed if you want to look your best in the morning