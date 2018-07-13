Host of stars set for semi-finals action at Wimbledon

They will be joined by actor Damian Lewis, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and adventurer Bear Grylls.

Sir David Attenborough, American Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour and Bee Gees co-founder Sir Barry Gibb are among a host of stars in the Royal Box on men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon.

Comedian Michael McIntyre, astronaut Tim Peake, and Poldark star Aidan Turner are also expected to take a seat on Centre Court as the tennis tournament heats up on Friday.

They will be joined by actor Damian Lewis, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and adventurer Bear Grylls.

Governor of Bank of England Mark Carney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The final four men will battle it out on Friday for a place in Sunday’s singles final, after the shock exit of fan-favourite Roger Federer on Wednesday.

South African Kevin Anderson, who knocked out the Swiss player in an epic five set match, will take on American John Isner first on Centre Court.

No fewer than 18 different semi-finals will be contested on Day 11 at #Wimbledon Follow a blockbuster day live with the Wimbledon Channel ⬇️ https://t.co/0jRLYwZcnz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2018

Serbian Novak Djokovic will then play Spaniard Rafael Nadal in their semi-final.

Dame Anna wore her trademark sunglasses and a multi-coloured patterned dress as she arrived at the gates of SW19.

Dame Anna Wintour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Evening Standard editor and former chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne was also spotted entering the grounds, along with Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong.

Asked who he would be supporting after Federer’s exit, McIntyre joked: “Federer is out? Where’s the car? We need an Uber.”

He added: “Rafael Nadal. Love him, love him!”

Spectators will enjoy another warm day, with highs of 26C (79F), but there is a risk of showers later in the afternoon.

Any showers that do develop could be heavy and possibly thundery, forecasters said.

