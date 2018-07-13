Professor Green goes speed dating in music video for new track Count On You

13th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The video features a cameo appearance from former Love Island contestant Montana Brown.

Professor Green

Professor Green goes speed dating in the music video for his latest single, Count On You.

The London-born rapper debuted the song on Radio 1Xtra on Thursday night and has now released the video.

It sees Green, real name Stephen Manderson, sitting through a sequence of disastrous meetings with potential dates at a bar.

Professor Green has released the music video for new track Count On You (Relentless/Sony)

One throws water in his face, another ends up crying on his shoulder, and one woman’s boyfriend turns up, prompting an angry confrontation.

Featuring a cameo appearance from former Love Island contestant Montana Brown, the video was shot in Holborn, central London, and was directed by Green’s long-term collaborator, Simon Emmett.

Count On You was produced by Greatness Jones and Jordan Thomas and features vocals from east London singer JstJck.

It follows the 2018 releases of Green’s Mercedes Riddim and Unruly.

As well as selling more than three million records, the star has also presented several documentaries – including the BBC’s Professor Green: Suicide And Me – and is a patron for mental health charity Calm.

Count On You is out now.

