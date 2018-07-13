Kris Jenner reveals her regrets over cheating on Robert Kardashian

13th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Jenner, 62, admitted to having an affair with a football player.

Kris Jenner has described cheating on her ex-husband Robert Kardashian as one of her “biggest regrets” in my life.

Jenner,  62, was married to Kardashian between 1978 and 1991 and the pair had four children together: Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloe, 34, and Rob, 31.

Kardashian, a lawyer who worked as OJ Simpson’s defence attorney during the former athlete’s high-profile 1995 murder trial, died in 2003 at the age of 59 following a battle with cancer.

Speaking to Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified, Jenner revealed her regrets over the failed marriage.

She told host Harvey Levin: “I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon – I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamed about.

“But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was what I think I went through at some point.”

She was then asked about her “affair with a soccer player” and said it was true.

Jenner said: “I did, I did. Which wasn’t – nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

She admitted she was devastated when Kardashian filed for divorce and revealed she was left with no money after he cut off her credit cards.

She said: “I didn’t have anything. I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.’”

Jenner went on to marry former Olympian Bruce Jenner and had a further two children: Kendall, 22 and 20-year-old Kylie.

The family has since found huge fame with their Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV show.

