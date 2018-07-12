Love Island fans emotional after Samira exits villa for Frankie

Some viewers complained with how much exposure she was afforded on the show.

Love Island fans were left upset and angry after contestant Samira Mighty decided to leave the villa in order to pursue dumped former partner Frankie Foster.

During Thursday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show Samira told Ellie Brown, Dani Dyer and Megan Barton Hanson: “I’ve not had any connection in here with anyone and I had a little taste of that with Frankie and it’s gone abruptly and I think I’d always be thinking ‘What if?’”

She then gathered the rest of the islanders to inform them of her decision. Wes Nelson, who was part of the initial group of Islanders to enter the villa, said Samira had been like a sister to him.

Alex George, who was the first to be coupled up with Samira said that her leaving felt like his “comfort blanket” had been taken away from him.

He told Samira in a private conversation that he hoped she and Frankie were able to pick up their relationship outside the villa.

Many viewers expressed their sadness for Samira’s departure and the effect it had on her fellow contestants.

One viewer wrote on twitter: “Love that Alex took Samira aside. I’m a mess.”

One fan gave speculated on a more humorous outcome to the friends’ chat. They wrote: “Imagine if Alex had just hit Samira with ‘I’ve loved you from the start, don’t leave’ (crying with laughter emoji).”

Another expressed how touched they felt watching Dani’s shock when Samira told her she was considering leaving the show.

They wrote: “Aww, why do I feel so emotional watching Samira and Dani have this heart to heart? (tear emoji) #girlpower”

Many others took to social media to voice their anger at the show’s producers following a report on Metro.co.uk which quoted Frankie saying that he and Samira had spent a night together in the hideaway which was not shown on TV.

A spokesperson for ITV were also quoted in the report saying: “We don’t necessarily show every moment in the hideaway owing to the constraints of it only being a one-hour show.”

One fan wrote: “I will hold my hands up and say I’ve made judgements about Samira and Frankie but only because the producers have been taking away her fun side. Go get your man girl!”

Another said: “Love Island really did Samira dirty. Look at how upset everyone is at he leaving!

“People are proper bawling. So she obviously was a big personality in the house and we were never shown that.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

