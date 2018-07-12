Love Island ends on a cliffhanger with two boys set to be dumped

Alexandra Cane has to chose between three boys.

Love Island fans were left in suspense as Alexandra Cane was left to choose between three boys during the latest recoupling, with the two she does not select set to be dumped from the villa.

In Thursday’s episode of the reality show singletons Alex George, Kieran Nicholls and Idris Virgo each had private conversations with Alexandra to make their case for why she should partner up with them.

During a challenge which saw the boys don firefighter outfits and perform a striptease for the girl of their choice, all three picked Alexandra.

The girls voted for Idris as the winner of the challenge.

Alexandra has got three guys to choose from, but who do you think she'll couple up with? 🤔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gIsJXeGN3B — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 12, 2018

Alexandra revealed in a conversation with Laura Anderson that she was physically attracted to Idris but of the three she had the “strongest communication” with Alex.

Jack Fincham said in the Beach Hut that Alex being dumped would be the “biggest blow” he would have felt from any contestant’s departure from the show so far.

Alexandra said she would go with what her heart told her was the right decision.

The episode ended with a tease of Friday night’s episode when the dumping will be aired.

All three of Alexandra’s suitors could be seen with their arms around each other as she prepared to reveal her choice.

Earlier in the episode dancer Samira Mighty decided to leave the villa after her last partner Frankie Foster was eliminated from the competition in Monday’s episode.

Greatest exit of the series so far. Wouldn't expect anything less from sassy Samira. 💁 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iqJzEGR63s — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 12, 2018

Samira told Ellie Brown, Dani Dyer and Megan Barton Hanson: “I’ve not had any connection in here with anyone and I had a little taste of that with Frankie and it’s gone abruptly and I think I’d always be thinking ‘What if?’”

She then gathered the rest of the Islanders to announce her decision. Jack said she would be missed as she was “part of the furniture” in the villa.

Wes Nelson, who was part of the initial group of Islanders to enter the villa, said Samira had been like a sister to him.

Alex George, who was the first to be coupled up with Samira said that her leaving felt like his “comfort blanket” had been taken away from him.

He added that he hoped she and Frankie were able to pick up their relationship outside the villa.

Love Island continues at 9pm on 3e and 3player

