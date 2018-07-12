Love Island's Samira 'excited' for reunion with Frankie after exit from villa

The dancer is keen to meet up with her former partner in the villa.

Former Love Island contestant Samira Mighty has revealed she is excited and “really nervous” about meeting up with former partner Frankie Foster after she decided to leave the show in order to be with him.

The dancer decided to leave the villa after Frankie was eliminated from the competition in Monday’s episode.

During Thursday’s episode she told her fellow islanders that she had not felt a connection with any of the boys since Frankie’s exit and she was missing him.

She explained: “I woke up this morning and I thought, it’s my time to go. I have to do this for me. I’ve never felt so strong.”

Following her departure Samira stuck by her decision and admitted she was hopeful she and Frankie were able to build on the relationship they began on the show.

She said: “I feel very confident and very proud of myself.

“I’m obviously devastated to be leaving my best friends but this is the perfect time.

“I’ve found what I wanted to find and it was Frankie so I’m going to go and get him.

“I do see a future with Frankie, I’ve never met anyone like him before.

“He is gorgeous and we did have a genuine connection.

“I am really excited and also really nervous.

“All we know is our villa relationship so I’m really excited to see how it’ll work on the outside world and if we are compatible and do like each other as much as we said.

“I’m a bit nervous but mostly excited.

“Just before he left he said ‘see you in three weeks, see you soon’ and he said to a few of the boys that he was going to wait for me so it feels positive at the moment and good.”

© Press Association 2018