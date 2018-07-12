Stormzy shares photo throwback to Adele's Titanic birthday celebrations

The Grime artist called the party the 'best night ever'.

Grime artist Stormzy has shared photos of himself and Adele as he attended the singer’s Titanic-themed 30th birthday party.

The rapper (real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr.) shared four black and white photos form the event in May.

The first photo sees Stormzy, 24, performing for the Rolling In The Deep singer and her guests. The birthday girl can be seen throwing a gun sign up in the air with her right hand.

Adele dressed up as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Kate Winslet’s character in James Cameron’s 1997 Oscar-winning film. Stormzy donned full white tie evening dress suit for the occasion.

Next to the set of photos Stormzy wrote: “Words will never be enough for this caption but throwback to the best night of my entire life.

“Came out and surprised my friend Adele at her birthday party. If you know me you know that this meant the absolute world to me.

“Best night ever. #wordscantdescribe #stillbuzzing #yesthatisadeledoinggunfingers #didyouclockhowisaidmyfriendadele #yesthatsmyreallifefriend #whathaslifebecome #thankyougod”

Adele seemed pleased with her surprise present as she was seen hugging the MC in two of the other photos he shared.

Among the famous guests that could be seen enjoying the festivities in the background of the photos was the host of US talkshow The Late Late Show James Corden. Comedian Alan Carr also attended.

When Adele shared her own photos from the party she drew some criticism from social media users after she and her guests were pictured dancing and wearing life jackets.

Cameron’s film was based on the true story of the passenger liner RMS Titanic sinking in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912.

Around 1,500 people died in the disaster.

