Stars of The Voice Kids attend launch at Madame Tussauds

The second series of the ITV show starts on Saturday,

Presenter Emma Willis, singer Pixie Lott, rapper Will.i.am and McFly’s Danny Jones were all in attendance for the launch of new ITV talent show The Voice Kids at London’s Madame Tussauds.

Will.i.am, 43, (real name William James Adams Jr), Jones, 32, and Lott, 27, will all return as coaches for the second series of the children’s edition of the globally serialised singing show, which begins on Saturday.

Lott wore a black polka dot dress and black hair band to the event at the wax museum. Her fellow coach Jones arrived in a white shirt tucked into black trousers.

Will.i am came attired in a black blazer with white lapel trim accompanied with matching sneakers. While Willis, 42, opted for a long light blue dress.

This year the programme, which is open to children aged between seven and 14, will run with a new format over the course of one week.

The blind auditions will take place from Saturday to Tuesday July 17 as hopefuls try to secure a place on each coach’s 12-strong team.

The Battles will run from Wednesday July 18 to Thursday July 19. This will see three singers from each team get together and perform for a place in the semi-final.

The semi-final will follow on Friday July 20 with four singers from each team appearing.

The public will vote to decide on the eventual winner of the series in the grand final on Saturday July 20.

The winner will receive a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education and will also win a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.

So excited about releasing my first single, ‘Chasing Shadows’ 🎤Been working hard since @thevoicekidsuk last year and I’m so excited to share it with you and I can’t wait to watch the new series starting on Saturday🎤❤️ …watch this space…😜 @dmunsigned @aaronmartynoffic… pic.twitter.com/VIVHrZgx7w — Jess Folley (@jessfolleysings) July 11, 2018

Lott was last year’s winning coach with her protege Jess Folley, 14, being crowned the winning singer. Folley recently tweeted about her excitement at the release of her debut single Chasing Shadows and the start of the new series.

