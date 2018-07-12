Sandra Oh makes history with Emmy Award lead actress nomination

She is the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated in the category of Lead Actress In A Drama Series.

Sandra Oh made history when she became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

The star received the nod for BBC America’s Killing Eve, in which she plays an MI5 officer who is chasing an assassin.

The news was announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

CONGRATULATIONS to @IAmSandraOh on her #Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series! #KillingEve pic.twitter.com/C3qSDzrol7 — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) July 12, 2018

Oh, who born in Canada to Korean parents, has previously been nominated five times in the category of supporting actress in a drama for her role as Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy.

The 46-year-old is yet to win an Emmy.

This year, she is up against British actress Claire Foy (The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Keri Russell (The Americans) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17.

© Press Association 2018