Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie clash in Mary Queen Of Scots trailer

Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie clash in Mary Queen Of Scots trailer12th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
The duo play rival queens fighting for England's throne.
Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie fight for the British throne in the first trailer for Mary Queen Of Scots.
In the film, Mary Stuart – played by Ronan – is attempting to usurp her cousin Elizabeth I, played by Robbie, and raising up an army to help her take her place as sovereign of England.
The trailer details the initial friendship between the two women, which developed into a deadly rivalry for the throne.
It also shows Mary pleading with Elizabeth: “Do not play into their hands, our hatred is precisely what they hoped for.
“I know your heart has more within it than the men who counsel you.”
When Elizabeth warns her to watch her tongue, Mary retorts: “I will not be scolded by my inferior.
“Should you murder me remember you murder your sister and you murder your queen.”
The film, directed by Josie Rourke, also stars Gemma Chan, Joe Alwyn, David Tennant, Guy Pearce and Martin Compston.
It will be released in UK cinemas on January 18.
