Samira Mighty quits Love Island to pursue Frankie Foster

The dancer was devastated when her beau was dumped from the show.

Samira Mighty has quit Love Island to pursue a future with Frankie Foster.

The dancer decided to leave the villa after Frankie was eliminated from the competition in Monday’s episode.

In scenes that will be shown in Thursday’s instalment, she will tell Ellie Brown, Dani Dyer and Megan Barton Hanson: “I’ve not had any connection in here with anyone and I had a little taste of that with Frankie and it’s gone abruptly and I think I’d always be thinking ‘What if?’

“I woke up this morning and I thought, it’s my time to go … I have to do this for me, I’ve never felt so strong.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she adds: “This decision is so, so hard. I’m devastated by it. But I think that it is the right thing to do.

“Just follow my heart because I’ve never done that before. I’ve always taken the back seat and now I need to go for it head on and leave and just go for Frankie.

“I’ve got to go with my gut feeling. And I’m not saying I’m in love with Frankie or we’re going to get married tomorrow but I don’t want to waste any time.

“I just want to see him and I know this is the right thing to do.”

She then announces her departure to the rest of the islanders, telling them: “These past couple of days I haven’t been myself and I’ve struggled to be happy in here and have fun and I had a taste of what I’ve wanted and it’s gone.

“I’ve really tried and been tossing and turning about what I’m going to do. I think the best thing for me to get closure on the Frankie situation and for me to be happy is to go today.

“I’m really sad but it’s a good thing. I’m really happy that I’m doing this and I feel really strong.”

