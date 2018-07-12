Viola Davis movie Widows to open BFI London Film Festival

The movie will have its international premiere at the event.

Steve McQueen’s new film Widows will open this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

The movie, about a group of women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by the criminal activities of their dead husbands, stars Oscar-winner Viola Davis.

Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson are also among the cast of the film, based on Lynda La Plante’s ground-breaking female-led ITV series.

Director Steve McQueen (Matt Crossick/PA)

Artist and 12 Years A Slave director McQueen said: “I am absolutely delighted that Widows will be opening this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

“Watching the UK TV version of Lynda La Plante’s original thriller as a teenager in the Eighties had a major impact on me and so it feels very special to be sharing this film with a UK audience.”

BFI London Film Festival artistic director Tricia Tuttle said: “This is scintillatingly rich storytelling from a magnificent filmmaker, probing issues around race, class and gender, while always delivering immense style and crackingly sharp thrills.”

The international premiere will take place on October 10 at the Cineworld, Leicester Square.

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival, with American Express, runs until October 21.

