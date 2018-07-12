Emily Ratajkowski shows off her huge engagement ring for the first time

Emily Ratajkowski has showed off her massive diamond engagement ring for the first time.

The 27-year-old actress married Sebastian Bear-McClard in February but until now had only been seen wearing a discreet gold wedding band.

On Tuesday, Ratajkowski took to Instagram to give her 18.4 million followers a glimpse of her engagement ring, which boasts two diamonds – one teardrop cut and one princess cut.

Ratajkowski shared two pictures. One shows her outstretched hand complete with the ring while Bear-McClard, 31, smiles in the background.

The other, a selfie, shows the ring alongside a diamond necklace.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, a film producer, got married at a surprise ceremony in New York in February.

Ratajkowski revealed her now-husband did not have an engagement ring when he popped the question and instead used a paper clip to show his commitment.

They celebrated their honeymoon in Utah where they shared several pictures of their gold wedding rings.

The London-born actress – who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty – found fame when she danced topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.

