Emily Ratajkowski shows off her huge engagement ring for the first time

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her huge engagement ring for the first time12th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
Ratajkowski married film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in February.
Emily Ratajkowski has showed off her massive diamond engagement ring for the first time.
The 27-year-old actress married Sebastian Bear-McClard in February but until now had only been seen wearing a discreet gold wedding band.
On Tuesday, Ratajkowski took to Instagram to give her 18.4 million followers a glimpse of her engagement ring, which boasts two diamonds – one teardrop cut and one princess cut.
Ratajkowski shared two pictures. One shows her outstretched hand complete with the ring while Bear-McClard, 31, smiles in the background.
The other, a selfie, shows the ring alongside a diamond necklace.
Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, a film producer, got married at a surprise ceremony in New York in February.
Ratajkowski revealed her now-husband did not have an engagement ring when he popped the question and instead used a paper clip to show his commitment.
They celebrated their honeymoon in Utah where they shared several pictures of their gold wedding rings.
The London-born actress – who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty – found fame when she danced topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.
© Press Association 2018