Love Island lifts viewers' spirits after World Cup defeat

Fans said the reality show would take their minds off the football.

Television viewers said they were grateful to have Love Island to lift their spirits after England were knocked out of the World Cup.

Many disappointed football fans tuned in to the latest antics in the ITV2 villa after watching Croatia defeat England in the semi-final on Wednesday night.

“#loveisland to get me outta that football depression Everyone say thank U love island,” one person posted on Twitter.

#loveisland to get me outta that football depression EVERYONE SAY THANK U LOVE ISLAND — ً (@kimjiwoncult) July 11, 2018

“Bit of #LoveIsland now to take my mind off the Football,” said another.

Bit of #LoveIsland now to take my mind off the Football — Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) July 11, 2018

One person tweeted: “The heatwave is finished. Football is no longer coming home. All we have left is #LoveIsland to get us through the rest of summer.”

The heatwave is finished. Football is no longer coming home. All we have left is #LoveIsland to get us through the rest of summer pic.twitter.com/RAJoMaWLQK — Hannah James 🦄 (@liltinylu) July 11, 2018

“At least we all know jack and dani are coming home.” posted one fan, referring to popular Love Island couple Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

At least we all know jack and dani are coming home🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #LoveIsland — Nell (@Nelldelacy) July 11, 2018

“After the stress of the football, just need something mindless, that’ll be #LoveIsland then,” joked another.

After the stress of the football, just need something mindless, that’ll be #LoveIsland then 😢 — Paula Pearson (@pearsonp69) July 11, 2018

However, fans were not prepared for a scene in which Georgia Steel made a football reference during an idle chat.

“Georgia please! No football analogies right now!!” urged one person

Georgia please! No football analogies right now!! #LoveIsland — Tea (@TeaMsTee) July 11, 2018

“Georgia No football references it is too soon,” said another.

Georgia NO FOOTBALL REFERENCES it is TOO SOON #loveisland — Daisy Buchanan (@NotRollergirl) July 11, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2.

