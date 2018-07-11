Celebrities say England team did country proud after semi-final defeat

England were knocked out of the tournament by Croatia in Wednesday night's semi-final.

David Baddiel said England had given the country “a beautiful World Cup run” after they were knocked out of the tournament.

The comedian – one of the creators of football anthem Three Lions – posted a message on Twitter after Croatia defeated England in the semi-final on Wednesday night, saying they did the country proud.

“Thanks to the England team, and manager, for giving us this beautiful World Cup run,” he said.

“It’s been a ride.”

Stacey Solomon was also among the stars posting messages after the disappointing result.

“Well done England you’ve done us all proud,” she said.

Pop star Cheryl, who earlier tweeted to say she was running late and had missed the first goal, congratulated the team on what they had achieved.

“We still changed the history of the past 28 years. I’m proud of how far we came and proud of Gareth Southgate.

“Congrats boys,” said the star.

Piers Morgan kept up a steady stream of messages throughout the game.

Afterwards he tweeted: “It’s not coming home.

“But we are.”

Jeremy Corbyn wrote: “A heartbreaking way to go out but won’t forget what a great tournament it’s been for @England.

“@GarethSouthgate and his team have brought the country together and delivered our best World Cup result since 1990. They should be extremely proud.

“We certainly are.”

The Grand Tour star Jeremy Clarkson congratulated Croatia on their victory.

“Well done Croatia. You were better than us,” he posted.

“And your president is better looking.”

Olly Murs tweeted a crying emoji, saying: “I hate football.”

Phillip Schofield praised the team for what they had achieved and for uniting people.

He said on Twitter: “Thank you to our amazing YOUNG team.

“We’ve been with you all along and we’ll be with you next time. You brought us all together and made us very #proud.”

Earlier the presenter revealed what appeared to be pages from the This Morning script, with one set to be used if England won and the other set to be used in the event of a loss.

At that stage the victory was still up in the air, and Schofield tweeted: “What will we do @thismorning.”

Comedian Rob Beckett said he had a ticket to the final up for grabs, because he had bought it thinking England would make it all the way.

He said in a video on Twitter: “Look we lost fine to a good team.

“But I bought a ticket to the f****** World Cup final for France f****** Croatia.

“Now I’ve got to go.

“I spent 1,500 quid to watch two teams I don’t like!”

“Anyone want a World Cup Final ticket,” he asked in another post.

Beckett posted several messages expressing his dismay about England’s defeat, saying he was so upset he could barely speak, felt sick and was going to eat his chair.

