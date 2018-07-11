Ariana Grande: I felt 'upside down' after Manchester bombing

11th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The singer talked to Elle about coping after the attack in May 2017.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has told how she suffered “wild dizzy spells” and felt “upside down” for months in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The pop star had just finished performing on stage in Manchester on May 22 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing 22 people.

She told Elle magazine: “When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe.

“I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere.

“I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before.

“There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.”

It’s been almost a year since @ArianaGrande fled a UK terrorist attack that claimed 22 lives, injuring 500 more, at the sold-out Manchester show of Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour. “When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn’t breathe,” she tells ELLE during her cover interview. “I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I’ve always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before. There were a couple of months straight where I felt so upside down.” She shared the experience with her friend Pharrell Williams. Together they created “Get Well Soon,” the final track on #Sweetener. Link in bio for our full conversation with #ArianaGrande and her mom, @joangrande, on life after the Manchester attack, "loving a bit more fearlessly," and the importance of being an ally. . . ELLE August 2018 credits: editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia creative director: #stephengan photographer: @alexilubomirski stylist: @natasharoyt hair: @thejoshliu makeup: @patrickta

A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on

Grande, 25, returned to Manchester for the One Love benefit concert.

Discussing performing after the attack, she said: “Why would I second guess getting on a f****** stage and being there for them?

“That city, and their response? That changed my life.”

The singer recently revealed a tattoo tribute to the victims of the bombing.

She shared a picture of a bee inked behind her left ear, alongside the caption “forever”, which was accompanied by a cloud emoji.

The worker bee is an emblem for Manchester, symbolising the city’s industrial past.

Grande is on the cover of US Elle magazine’s August issue.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island DELAYED tonight due to England World Cup match

Love Island DELAYED tonight due to England World Cup match
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon found dead

Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon found dead

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jada Pinkett Smith has discussed her sex addiction: Here's what you need to know about the condition

Jada Pinkett Smith has discussed her sex addiction: Here's what you need to know about the condition
I'm so disappointed with this country: Why John Cleese is quitting UK

I'm so disappointed with this country: Why John Cleese is quitting UK
Dunnes Stores and Spar shops around Ireland issue URGENT product recall over salmonella fears

Dunnes Stores and Spar shops around Ireland issue URGENT product recall over salmonella fears
Met Éireann confirm DRAMATIC change in weather - BUT it's not all bad news

Met Éireann confirm DRAMATIC change in weather - BUT it's not all bad news