Sir Elton John among the stars getting excited ahead of World Cup game

A host of celebrities have posted messages on social media about the semi-final.

Sir Elton John has shared a rare picture of his sons in football shirts ahead of England’s semi-final World Cup game against Croatia.

The singer, father of Zachary, seven, and Elijah, five, posted the sweet image on Instagram.

It showed the boys with their backs to the camera, with one in a number seven Lingard top and one in a number nine Kane shirt.

Come on England!!!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ItsComingHome A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Jul 11, 2018 at 2:57am PDT

“Come on England!!!!!! #ItsComingHome,” wrote Sir Elton.

Many celebs have football fever ahead of the big game.

David Beckham wrote on Instagram: “Come on boys believe this is our moment.

“Take all that raw experience and talent and take us all the way.

“The boys have worked hard enough to get to this point now go have fun and bring it home…

“Come On England.”

Victoria Beckham shared a throwback picture of herself with the Spice Girls, with a football in front of them.

She also quoted the song (How Does It Feel To Be) On Top Of The World by England United – which was formed by Echo And The Bunnymen, Ocean Colour Scene, Space and the Spice Girls and was the theme of the England national football team for the 1998 World Cup.

“Looking like it’s gonna happen, knowing that the time is right … We’ve got the glory in our sights,” she said.

“Come on @england ! x VB.”

David Baddiel, who created football anthem Three Lions with Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds in 1996, has posted a string of messages about the tournament on social media.

One showed a screenshot of the Global Viral 50 chart, revealing that Three Lions is at number three behind Drake and Michael Jackson’s Don’t Matter To Me.

“Michael will be moonwalking in his grave,” he said.

Michael will be moonwalking in his grave. pic.twitter.com/B4tNb8HHSa — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 11, 2018

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid showed their support by sporting waistcoats to host Good Morning Britain.

The duo, along with co-stars Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnold, paid tribute to the national team’s manager, Gareth Southgate, who has been wearing a waistcoat throughout the tournament in Russia.

Southgate has since prompted a craze, with thousands of football fans across the country donning them to show support for England’s World Cup bid.

Good morning Britain ☀️ It's @England’s biggest football match since 1966 today and it's also #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/kkx1v14i6m — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 11, 2018

Morgan wore a white waistcoat with a red cross, depicting the England flag, while the other hosts opted for blue and grey garments for Wednesday’s programme.

During the broadcast, the presenters cut to Lorraine Kelly ahead of her ITV morning show, and she too was wearing a waistcoat.

The Scottish TV presenter was grilled by Morgan over who she would be supporting in the game.

Kelly said: “I want to see an England-France final, that’ll be amazing.”

Asked who she would be supporting in that hypothetical game, Kelly said she would be rooting for England.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole also shared his support for the England football team.

The New Zealand dancer, who has lived in England for years with wife Zoe Hobbs, shared pictures of himself wearing a variety of waistcoats on Instagram.

He wrote: “Come on England!

“I’ve been supporting England for years according to these waistcoated photos! #waistcoatwednesday #garethsouthgate #comeonengland.”

US-based former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright shared his excitement over the game after a night’s sleep.

Bed time for me now. Il be up in 6 hours ready to start the party over here !! Come on @England pray people pray !! #ITSCOMINGHOME 🙏🦁🙏🦁🙏🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) July 11, 2018

The presenter tweeted: “Bed time for me now. Il be up in 6 hours ready to start the party over here !! Come on @England pray people pray !! #ITSCOMINGHOME.”

And on what it dubbed Waistcoat Wednesday, blood cancer research charity Bloodwise urged fans to “show your support for Gareth Southgate and the boys ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final showdown and help give blood cancer the boot”.

The organisation said: “In honour of the England boss’ new-found football fashionista status, we’re inviting supporters to grab a waistcoat (or print one – in England colours of course!) and button up to beat blood cancer.”

