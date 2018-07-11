Peter Andre posts sweet message to wife on anniversary

11th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Andre and Emily MacDonagh tied the knot in 2015.

Peter Andre

Peter Andre has shared a throwback photo from his wedding as he and wife Emily MacDonagh celebrate their third anniversary.

The image posted on Instagram shows the happy couple and their daughter Amelia on their big day in 2015.

Andre wrote: “Emily….. Happy 3rd anniversary beautiful.
 
“Known you for 8 years, together 6. Enjoying every wonderful day with you.

“Love P.”

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2014, and son Theodore was born in 2016.

Andre also has a son and a daughter – Junior and Princess – from his relationship with his ex-wife Katie Price.

© Press Association 2018

