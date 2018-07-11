Childish Gambino releases two new tracks for summer

11th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Childish Gambino is the musical alter ego of actor and writer Donald Glover.

Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino has surprised fans by dropping two new summery tracks.

The American recording artist – the musical alter ego of actor and writer Donald Glover – unveiled Summertime Magic and Feels Like Summer on streaming services on Wednesday.

The songs were released under the title Summer Pack.

The sudden arrival of the R&B tunes thrilled fans, with many saying the news made their day.

“CHILDISH GAMBINO DROPPED TWO NEW SONGS TODAY !!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL !!!!! #SummerPack,” said one excited person on Twitter.

“My day was blessed with Childish Gambino’s new music,” wrote another.

Another posted: “Childish Gambino dropped new music… my soul… it’s happy.”

“Don’t talk to me i’m going to be listening to only childish gambino for the rest of the summer,” joked another fan.

Earlier this year, the star scored his highest-ever charting single in the UK, number six, with the hard-hitting political track This Is America.

© Press Association 2018

