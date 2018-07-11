Meghan dazzles public in Dublin but admits she misses Suits

11th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The Duchess of Sussex made the comment during her visit to the Irish capital.

Royal visit to Dublin - Day Two

The Duchess of Sussex says she misses her hit US series Suits.

Meghan made the comment as she spoke to members of the public after visiting the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin.

In her last appearance on the Netflix show, her character Rachel Zane marries onscreen love interest Mike Ross.

In a nod to her own wedding to Harry, a band outside played Stand By Me as the newlyweds spoke to the public outside the museum.

Royal visit to Dublin – Day Two
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet the crowds (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fiona Moore from Dublin described the Duchess as “relaxed”.

“I’m a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said ‘so do I’,” she said.

“She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing.”

Caroline Bates said: “Meghan really took her time and looked us in the eye, she was really nice.

“She’s a breath of fresh air in the Royal family.”

Heather Nicell also from Dublin said: “Meghan is a great role model for women, she is very likeable and relatable.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island lifts viewers' spirits after World Cup defeat

Love Island lifts viewers' spirits after World Cup defeat
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dunnes Stores and Spar shops around Ireland issue URGENT product recall over salmonella fears

Dunnes Stores and Spar shops around Ireland issue URGENT product recall over salmonella fears
Met Éireann confirm DRAMATIC change in weather - BUT it's not all bad news

Met Éireann confirm DRAMATIC change in weather - BUT it's not all bad news
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon found dead

Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon found dead

Jada Pinkett Smith has discussed her sex addiction: Here's what you need to know about the condition

Jada Pinkett Smith has discussed her sex addiction: Here's what you need to know about the condition