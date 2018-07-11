Love Island's Alex 'chuffed' as new girl invites him on a date

The doctor said he did not expect the newcomer to ask him out.

Alex George’s luck may be about to change, as Love Island newcomer Alexandra Cane invites him on a date.

The A&E doctor has struggled to find romance in the ITV2 series, with only brief flirtations with Ellie Brown and Grace Wardle that soon crashed and burned.

But things are looking up in Wednesday night’s episode when he gets a text, which says: “Alex, Alexandra would like to have brunch with you.

“Please get ready and head straight to the Hideaway. #NewGirlInTown #DoctorOnCall.”

FIRST LOOK: A mysterious new girl wants to take Alex and Jack out for a date. Find out who has eyes for Alexandra, tonight at 9.30pm 💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EboGYYk0RR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 11, 2018

“I am so excited,” Alex says in the Beach Hut.

“I did not expect that text at all.

“There is a new girl here and I am going to have brunch with her. I am absolutely chuffed, it’s a great feeling.”

The pair get to know each other on their date and laugh about the doctor’s recent attempt at twerking.

“You had me in fits of laughter … Your twerking was pretty magnificent,” Alexandra says.

“It made me want to have a competition with you one day.”

However, the newcomer also invited Jack Fowler on a date – causing more tension between him and Laura Anderson – and later admits she also likes the look of Idris Virgo.

Idris lays it on thick as the pair talk on the daybeds, telling Alexandra: “Beautiful smile, which you’ve got. Nice eyes, which you’ve got. You come across elegant and calm.”

Their intimate chat worries Alex, who moans: “I can’t be pied again. I’ve been pied so many times.”

Elsewhere, Laura is further unsettled when Idris brings up the controversial kiss between Jack and Georgia Steel.

Boxer Idris is delivering knockout blows already! Here's what we learnt on day 37 🥊👉🏼 https://t.co/hwfhpwYWZ3 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YWcpOtn6dR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 11, 2018

The smooch has already caused tension in the villa, as Jack claimed Georgia kissed him but he did not reciprocate, something Georgia has vigorously denied.

In the latest instalment, Idris tells Laura that Jack went in for the smooch, leading her to challenge Jack.

“I just don’t want to look like a mug,” she tells him.

There are also developments with Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson, who appear to be taking their island romance to the next level.

Talking to some of the girls, Megan says she wants a real relationship with Wes.

“I’m thinking of asking Wes to be my boyfriend … Do you think it’s too much? I don’t want to scare him off,” she says.

“I’ve kissed a lot of frogs and I feel like now with Wes, I want him to know how serious I am about him,” says the model.

Love Island airs at 9.30pm on ITV2.

© Press Association 2018