Stars wear waistcoats and share their excitement ahead of England game

Good Morning Britain made sure to fly the flag for England.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid sported waistcoats to host Good Morning Britain in support of the England’s semi-final World Cup game against Croatia.

The duo, along with co-stars Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnold, paid tribute to the national team’s manager, Gareth Southgate, who has been wearing a waistcoat throughout the tournament in Russia.

Southgate has since prompted a craze, with thousands of football fans across the country donning them to show support for England’s World Cup bid.

Good morning Britain ☀️ It's @England’s biggest football match since 1966 today and it's also #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/kkx1v14i6m — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 11, 2018

Morgan wore a white waistcoat with a red cross, depicting the England flag, while the other hosts opted for blue and grey garments for Wednesday’s programme.

During the broadcast, the presenters cut to Lorraine Kelly ahead of her ITV morning show, and she too was wearing a waistcoat.

The Scottish TV presenter was grilled by Morgan over who she would be supporting in the game.

Kelly said: “I want to see an England-France final, that’ll be amazing.”

Asked who she would be supporting in that hypothetical game, Kelly said she would be rooting for England.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole also shared his support for the England football team.

The New Zealand dancer, who has lived in England for years with wife Zoe Hobbs, shared pictures of himself wearing a variety of waistcoats on Instagram.

He wrote: “COME ON ENGLAND!

“I’ve been supporting England for years according to these waistcoated photos! #waistcoatwednesday #garethsouthgate #comeonengland.”

US-based former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright shared his excitement over the game after a night’s sleep.

Bed time for me now. Il be up in 6 hours ready to start the party over here !! Come on @England pray people pray !! #ITSCOMINGHOME 🙏🦁🙏🦁🙏🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) July 11, 2018

The presenter tweeted: “Bed time for me now. Il be up in 6 hours ready to start the party over here !! Come on @England pray people pray !! #ITSCOMINGHOME.”

And on what it dubbed Waistcoat Wednesday, blood cancer research charity Bloodwise urged fans to “show your support for Gareth Southgate and the boys ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final showdown – and help give blood cancer the boot”.

The organisation said: “In honour of the England boss’ new-found football fashionista status, we’re inviting supporters to grab a waistcoat (or print one – in England colours of course!) and button up to beat blood cancer.”

