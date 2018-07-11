Stars wear waistcoats and share their excitement ahead of England game

11th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Good Morning Britain made sure to fly the flag for England.

World Cup

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid sported waistcoats to host Good Morning Britain in support of the England’s semi-final World Cup game against Croatia.

The duo, along with co-stars Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Arnold, paid tribute to the national team’s manager, Gareth Southgate, who has been wearing a waistcoat throughout the tournament in Russia.

Southgate has since prompted a craze, with thousands of football fans across the country donning them to show support for England’s World Cup bid.

Morgan wore a white waistcoat with a red cross, depicting the England flag, while the other hosts opted for blue and grey garments for Wednesday’s programme.

During the broadcast, the presenters cut to Lorraine Kelly ahead of her ITV morning show, and she too was wearing a waistcoat.

The Scottish TV presenter was grilled by Morgan over who she would be supporting in the game.

Kelly said: “I want to see an England-France final, that’ll be amazing.”

Asked who she would be supporting in that hypothetical game, Kelly said she would be rooting for England.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole also shared his support for the England football team.

The New Zealand dancer, who has lived in England for years with wife Zoe Hobbs, shared pictures of himself wearing a variety of waistcoats on Instagram.

He wrote: “COME ON ENGLAND!

“I’ve been supporting England for years according to these waistcoated photos! #waistcoatwednesday #garethsouthgate #comeonengland.”

US-based former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright shared his excitement over the game after a night’s sleep.

The presenter tweeted: “Bed time for me now. Il be up in 6 hours ready to start the party over here !! Come on @England pray people pray !! #ITSCOMINGHOME.”

And on what it dubbed Waistcoat Wednesday, blood cancer research charity Bloodwise urged fans to “show your support for Gareth Southgate and the boys ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final showdown – and help give blood cancer the boot”.

The organisation said: “In honour of the England boss’ new-found football fashionista status, we’re inviting supporters to grab a waistcoat (or print one – in England colours of course!) and button up to beat blood cancer.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon reportedly found dead

Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon reportedly found dead
Love Island: A new contestant is set to enter the villa

Love Island: A new contestant is set to enter the villa
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon found dead

Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon found dead

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather

The RSA has issued an URGENT warning to Irish motorists ahead of change in weather
Caroline Flack confirms SPLIT from fiancé Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack confirms SPLIT from fiancé Andrew Brady
THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

Love Island star PREGNANT with first child

Love Island star PREGNANT with first child