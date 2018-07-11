Drake cheers on Serena Williams as she advances to last four at Wimbledon

The Canadian rapper and baking star Mary Berry were among those celebrities watching on Centre Court.

Drake was part of a star-studded Centre Court crowd as Serena Williams made it through to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Canadian rapper, who reportedly dated the tennis star, was seen leaping to his feet in the stands as Williams took on Italian Camila Giorgi for a place in the final four.

Singer Justin Timberlake, who is performing shows at the O2 in London, was also pictured enjoying the action with wife Jessica Biel.

Williams, who is eyeing up her eighth Wimbledon singles title, is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams celebrates her win against Camila Giorgi (John Walton/PA)

The tournament is only her fourth since giving birth to daughter Olympia in October.

Drake was easy to spot among the thousands of spectators, wearing a green hoodie and sat with a companion in a bright yellow tracksuit.

As Williams broke her opponent in the third set, he rose to his feet and clapped enthusiastically.

Despite losing the first set, Williams went on to beat Giorgi 3-6 6-3 6-4 in one hour 43 minutes.

Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes and culinary queen Mary Berry were also among those on Centre Court as the competition heats up.

Mary Berry in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

They were joined in the Royal Box on Centre Court by former world number one Billie Jean King, actress Vanessa Redgrave and Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery.

Three British men will be fighting for a place in the men’s doubles semi-finals on Tuesday.

Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares will play on Centre Court, while Britain’s Joe Salisbury and Frederik Nielsen, from Denmark, are due to play on Court Two.

Dame Kelly Holmesat Wimbledon (Nigel French/PA)

On Court One, Britain’s Dominic Inglot and Croatian partner Franko Skugor will also be hoping to triumph in their quarter-final.

The football-mad pair have joked that World Cup tensions may erupt on court, as they prepare for their home nations to battle it out on Wednesday.

After a run of hot weather, Wimbledon spectators were enjoying cooler conditions with highs of 24C (75F) forecast.





© Press Association 2018