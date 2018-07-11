Sarah Palin claims Sacha Baron Cohen posed as a wounded veteran to dupe her

Cohen will shortly return to TV in a satirical comedy titled Who Is America?

Sarah Palin claims Sacha Baron Cohen posed as a wounded military veteran in order to dupe her during an interview.

On Monday it emerged Cohen was returning to TV in a satirical comedy titled Who Is America? and he had been secretly filming for a year.

A teaser for the show featured former US vice president Dick Cheney signing a “waterboard kit” and now it appears he was not the only politician targeted.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, former governor of Alaska Palin alleged Cohen, 46, used a wheelchair to convince her he was a wounded military veteran when she agreed to take part in an interview.

Sacha Baron Cohen has been accused of using a wheelchair to dupe the American politician (Ian West/PA Wire)

She wrote: “Yup – we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?

“I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

Showtime is an American entertainment company owned by CBS and behind Who Is America?.

Palin, 54, claims she received a request to contribute to a “legit historical documentary” and was asked to travel across the US with one of her daughters, who she did not name, to speak to a disabled US veteran.

Palin wrote: “Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm – but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin.

Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher. Cohen is returning to TV in Who Is America? (PA Wire/PA Images)

“The disrespect of our US military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.”

Palin then asked Cohen, CBS and Showtime to donate all proceeds from the programme to a charity that “that actually respects and supports American Vets”.

She added: “Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country.

“Truly sick.”

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character as ‘Nobby’ from the film Grimsby, is known for a variety of comedy creations (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Palin hit the headlines in 2008 when Republican presidential nominee John McCain chose her as his running mate.

Who Is America? is described as exploring “the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate the unique nation”.

Cohen is best known for his comedy characters such as Ali G and Borat Sagdiyev and he is married to the Australian actress Isla Fisher, 42.

Showtime had no comment when contacted by the Press Association and Cohen’s representatives were also asked for a comment.

The first episode of Who Is America? will air in the UK on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday July 16.

© Press Association 2018