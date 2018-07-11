Bruno Mars forced to leave the stage in Glasgow following fire scare, fans say

Concertgoers said on Twitter a pyrotechnic issue caused problems during Mars's performance.

Bruno Mars was forced to leave the stage following a fire scare during a concert in Glasgow, according to fans.

The Uptown Funk singer was performing at Glasgow Green on Tuesday when concertgoers say pyrotechnics started a fire, causing the star to take a break.

One fan tweeted a picture of a safety message that flashed up on one of the giant screens in the outdoor venue.

Bruno Mars, performing here at the O2 Arena in London, was forced to leave the stage in Glasgow following a fire scare, according to fans (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It read: “This is a safety announcement. It is necessary to stop the show temporarily. Further information to follow.”

Along with the image, the fan wrote: “Bruno Mars is on FIRE (no, seriously… they’ve had to temporarily stop the show because of the fireworks …) thanks to the team for extinguishing.”

Concertgoers say the singer returned to the stage around seven minutes later, adding that Mars made a joke about the safety scare.

According to fans, Bruno Mars left the stage for around seven minutes following a fire scare in Glasgow (Ian West/PA Wire)

The fan tweeted: “Lols @ BrunoMars singing ‘We burned the stage down in Glasgooooow’ after pyrotechnic misfired and hit overhead lights.”

Mars, 32, is set to perform in London later this week where he is due to play Barclaycard’s British Summer Time Festival on July 14.

He is currently on his 24K Magic World Tour.

Mars’s representatives have been approached for comment.

