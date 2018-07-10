Caroline Flack splits from fiance Andrew Brady

The Love Island host and the Celebrity Big Brother star got engaged in April.

Love Island host Caroline Flack has split from fiance Andrew Brady, it has been confirmed.

The duo announced their engagement in April with a photo on Instagram in which she was wearing a diamond ring.

Brady, 27, shared the news of the split with fans on his Instagram story, writing: “Sad to announce Caroline and I have decided to part ways.

“Unfortunately it was not meant to be and I wish her all the best in the future.”

Andrew confirmed the news on Instagram (Andrew Brady/Instagram)

Flack, 38, simply shared a crying emoji on Twitter.

😢 — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 10, 2018

The split comes a week after Flack posted a photograph of herself on Instagram wearing a baseball cap with the words Mrs Brady on the front.

TO BE …. A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jun 30, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

The couple met shortly after former Apprentice candidate Brady appeared on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, a series which was won by Courtney Act.

