Caroline Flack splits from fiance Andrew Brady

10th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The Love Island host and the Celebrity Big Brother star got engaged in April.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 - London

Love Island host Caroline Flack has split from fiance Andrew Brady, it has been confirmed.

The duo announced their engagement in April with a photo on Instagram in which she was wearing a diamond ring.

Thank GOD I found this one 💍 shame about the shoes #whatarethose

A post shared by Andrew Brady (@itsandrewbrady) on

Brady, 27, shared the news of the split with fans on his Instagram story, writing: “Sad to announce Caroline and I have decided to part ways.

“Unfortunately it was not meant to be and I wish her all the best in the future.”

Andrew confirmed the news on Instagram (Andrew Brady/Instagram)

Flack, 38, simply shared a crying emoji on Twitter.

The split comes a week after Flack posted a photograph of herself on Instagram wearing a baseball cap with the words Mrs Brady on the front.

TO BE ….

A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on

The couple met shortly after former Apprentice candidate Brady appeared on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, a series which was won by Courtney Act.

© Press Association 2018

