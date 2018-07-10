New Love Island boys set to go on dates with girls of their choice

New Love Island contestants Kieran Nicholls and Idris Virgo are each set to go on a date with the girl of their choice with both interested in Georgia Steel.

On Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show Kieran and Idris enter the villa after Frankie Foster and Grace Wardle were both dumped for losing out in a public vote.

The personal trainer and the boxer, who both admitted they also have their eye on Kazimir Crossley prior to their arrival, will waste no time in getting to know the girls, some of whom are very happy to see them.

PT Kieran is also on his way! Will he gain himself a GF this summer? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/g6Si4m020d — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2018

Georgia, who is currently partnered up with Sam Bird, will confess in the Beach Hut: “We’ve got two new boys. I love boys.

“There’s nothing wrong with a little harmless flirt every now and again, is there? A little wink here and there. I’ve got to keep Sam on his toes at the end of the day.”

Dani Dyer will also tell viewers she thinks that Georgia is interested in the newcomers.

Dani will say: “I knew for a fact that Georgia was looking at them and I know Sam was thinking ‘shit’. Idris and Kieran are Georgia’s type to a tee.”

Her assumptions appear to be right as Kieran admits to be interested in Georgia as well as Kazimir and Ellie Brown.

Idris is also vying for Georgia’s affections and he will tell her that he hopes to crack on with her during a conversation by the fire pit.

Georgia will insist to Idris that she is loyal, but that does not stop the boxer admitting: “All the girls in the villa are very beautiful but there is something about Georgia that has just drawn me towards her.

“It might be how she is or how she is upfront. I want to talk to her more and see how it goes.”

Boxer Idris is stepping into the villa tomorrow night, but will our girls be fighting for his attention? 🥊 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/joiOH2FgrR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2018

When Kieran gets a text telling the Islanders the new boys will be taking someone out for a date, Sam will open up to Georgia about his feelings for her.

Sam will tell Georgia: “I’m buzzing it’s become something more and I hope if you do go on a date with one of these guys, that solidifies that a bit.

“I think Kieran is definitely looking at you. He’s trying to get in my head a bit.”

In the Beach Hut, Georgia will say: “My eggs are up in the air at the moment. They haven’t landed in any baskets whatsoever.”

Meanwhile the Islanders will choose Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson to spend a night alone in the Hideaway together.

Watch Love Island on 3e and 3player

Just Eat delivers Love Island on 3e



© Press Association 2018