George Clooney taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Sardinia

10th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The 57-year-old was reportedly heading to a film set when his motorbike was hit by a car.

Tomorrowland: A World Beyond - premiere - London

George Clooney was taken to hospital in Sardinia after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials have said.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said the actor was released on Tuesday.

Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit.

Amal and George Clooney at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Amal and George Clooney attended the royal wedding recently (Chris Jackson/PA)

The 57-year-old had been heading to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car, according to local daily La Nuova Sardegna.

Private media firm Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como.

