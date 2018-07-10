Corrie's Gemma running the Rovers would be a dream, says Dolly-Rose Campbell

10th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Ex-boyfriend Henry Newton offers to buy the pub to prove his love.

Dolly-Rose Campbell (Matt Crossick/PA)

Coronation Street’s Dolly-Rose Campbell says having her alter-ego Gemma Winter take over the Rovers Return would be a dream.

A storyline sees Gemma’s ex-boyfriend Henry Newton (George Banks) return to Weatherfield and say that he is buying the Rovers and wants her to run it with him.

The actress said: “Gemma from the Dog And Gun running the Rovers, no I would never in my wildest dreams think that could happen! Even when I got the scripts where they were discussing it I didn’t believe it.

The Rovers Return (ITV)
The Rovers Return (ITV)

“I was chuffed to bits. Jack and Vera were my favourite landlord and landlady and no-one would have ever thought they could do it but they did.”

She adds of Henry: “He didn’t come in with the best intentions regarding Gemma but this grand gesture could show that he does care and he wants to make a life with her. But there is something else going on and she probably should be wary of him.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Who is Hailey Baldwin? We look back at Justin Bieber's alleged fiancee's best fashion moments

Who is Hailey Baldwin? We look back at Justin Bieber's alleged fiancee's best fashion moments
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

IT director who ate nothing but chips and roast potatoes for 40 years 'cured' after an hour's hypnosis

IT director who ate nothing but chips and roast potatoes for 40 years 'cured' after an hour's hypnosis
The Royal's serve up 7-year old cake at Prince Louis' Christening

The Royal's serve up 7-year old cake at Prince Louis' Christening
A favourite foodie destination for top chefs, Bornholm is the Danish island you need to visit now

A favourite foodie destination for top chefs, Bornholm is the Danish island you need to visit now
Get ready for Avocado Toast Chocolate Bars

Get ready for Avocado Toast Chocolate Bars