One Direction's Louis Tomlinson 'to be a judge on X Factor'

10th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The singer found fame on the talent show in 2010.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2016 - London

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is reportedly set to become the fourth judge on The X Factor and will sit alongside Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field and Simon Cowell.

The singer, whose career started on the show and who helped Cowell at Judges’ Houses in 2015, is poised to sign up for the panel, according to the Daily Mirror.

Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson is reportedly set to join The X Factor as a judge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A source told the newspaper: “Louis is very much a part of the X Factor family.

“He’s a close friend of the show and would make a brilliant judge. Simon mentored One Direction and signed them to Syco Records, Now he’s looking after Louis’ solo career – which is going really well.

“Simon hopes the deal will be done in the next few days.”

Simon Cowell
If Louis Tomlinson joins The X Factor, he will work with show boss Simon Cowell (Jon Super/PA)

Tomlinson, 26, found fame on The X Factor as part of One Direction, the most successful band created on the show.

The group finished third in 2010.

Auditions for the latest series, the 15th, start on July 18 at Wembley Arena in London.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A favourite foodie destination for top chefs, Bornholm is the Danish island you need to visit now

A favourite foodie destination for top chefs, Bornholm is the Danish island you need to visit now
IT director who ate nothing but chips and roast potatoes for 40 years 'cured' after an hour's hypnosis

IT director who ate nothing but chips and roast potatoes for 40 years 'cured' after an hour's hypnosis
Who is Hailey Baldwin? We look back at Justin Bieber's alleged fiancee's best fashion moments

Who is Hailey Baldwin? We look back at Justin Bieber's alleged fiancee's best fashion moments

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Love Island's Frankie and Samira are coasting - Darylle

Love Island's Frankie and Samira are coasting - Darylle
THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

TWO Love Island contestants dumped from villa

TWO Love Island contestants dumped from villa