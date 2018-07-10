Teigen hits out at man for taking topless photo while she pumped breast milk

The TV presenter said she was in her car when the incident happened.

Chrissy Teigen has blasted a man who she says took a topless picture of her while she was pumping breast milk in her car.

The model and TV presenter gave birth to her second child, a son named Miles Theodore, in May and has shared images of herself breastfeeding him on social media.

On Monday she tweeted to say a man had pictured her topless in her car while she was preparing milk for her newborn child.

After appearing at a The Handmaid’s Tale event in Los Angeles, Teigen wrote: “Also to the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f*** yourself if you sell them.”

The 32-year-old added: “If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!”

Teigen is married to the singer John Legend and the pair also have a daughter, two-year-old Luna.

At the weekend she was praised for sharing a picture of her breastfeeding Miles Theodore. She posted an image of the intimate moment to her 18.7 million Instagram followers.

Teigen also had a baby doll tucked under her arm while Luna stood nearby.

She captioned the image: “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now.”

