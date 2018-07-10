Equity firm hoping to buy Weinstein Co offers to create fund for creditors

10th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Harvey Weinstein's accusers and some of Hollywood's biggest names say they are owed money by the studio.

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

The private equity firm hoping to buy The Weinstein Company is offering to create a fund for creditors owed money from the studio’s collapse following allegations of sexual assault against its co-founder, Harvey Weinstein.

The group said to be waiting on payments includes accusers of the disgraced movie mogul as well as actors and directors who say they are owed money for work they carried out on the bankrupt studio’s film and television projects.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and Robert Di Niro are still waiting on payments, according to court papers.

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein was dismissed from The Weinstein Company following allegations of sexual harassment (Ian West/PA)

On Monday, attorneys representing the group filed documents at the US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware urging a judge not to approve The Weinstein Company’s sale until a guarantee is given that those who say they were owed money will be paid.

Now, in court papers lodged later in the day at the same court, Dallas-based Lantern Entertainment has agreed to contribute 8.75 million dollars (£6.6 million) to pay for the claims.

The money is in addition to the 289 million dollars (£218 million) needed to buy the Weinstein Company’s assets.

It is unclear whether the offer will satisfy the creditors and a hearing will be held on Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court to consider the sale.

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein attending court in New York after being accused of sex crimes (Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP)

Quentin Tarantino filed a separate claim to the other alleged creditors, saying he is owed 4.3 million dollars (£3.2 million) through four films of his distributed by The Weinstein Company.

The Weinstein Company was founded in 2005 by Harvey Weinstein and his brother, Bob.

Harvey Weinstein was fired last October after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women. He has denied all the allegations and is due to stand trial accused of rape.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Shock as ex-Love Island star Adam says he is in love with former flame Zara

Shock as ex-Love Island star Adam says he is in love with former flame Zara
IT director who ate nothing but chips and roast potatoes for 40 years 'cured' after an hour's hypnosis

IT director who ate nothing but chips and roast potatoes for 40 years 'cured' after an hour's hypnosis
A favourite foodie destination for top chefs, Bornholm is the Danish island you need to visit now

A favourite foodie destination for top chefs, Bornholm is the Danish island you need to visit now

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island's Frankie and Samira are coasting - Darylle

Love Island's Frankie and Samira are coasting - Darylle
THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
TWO Love Island contestants dumped from villa

TWO Love Island contestants dumped from villa