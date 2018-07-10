North West makes her modelling debut alongside mother Kim Kardashian West

10th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

North's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also took part in the campaign for Italian fashion designer Fendi.

North West made her modelling debut alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian West, and her grandmother, Kris Jenner, in a campaign for Italian fashion designer Fendi.

The five-year-old daughter of rapper Kanye West took part in the #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the brand’s Peekaboo bag.

In one of the pictures, a smiling North was seen lounging in grass while her mother cradled her head and her grandmother watched on.

Another shot showed the three generations posing by a swimming pool in the hills overlooking Los Angeles.

The photographer who took the images, Marcus Hyde, tweeted a video of the shoot featuring a soundtrack by Kanye West.

Serge Brunschwig, Fendi’s chief executive officer, told Women’s Wear Daily: “We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones.”

North is the eldest child of West and Kardashian West, and has a brother, Saint, two, and a sister, Chicago, six months.

