You are one of a kind: Julia Roberts wishes Tom Hanks a happy 62nd birthday

The Oscar-winning actors have appeared together in Charlie Wilson's War and Larry Crowne.

Julia Roberts wished “one of a kind” Tom Hanks a happy 62nd birthday.

The Oscar-winning actors starred alongside each other in both Charlie Wilson’s War and Larry Crowne and have previously spoken of their friendship.

On Monday, Roberts helped Hanks celebrate his birthday.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, Roberts, 50, wrote: “Happy Birthday to this incredible human. @tomhanks You are one of a kind! A true friend and an inspiration in life and art.”

Roberts joined Instagram last month and has 777,000 followers while Hanks, whose first post was in March 2015, boasts 5.2 million.

Earlier in the day, Rita Wilson, Hanks’s wife, thanked her husband for bringing “love and light” into the world as she wished him a happy birthday.

.@tomhanks Happy Birthday my love. You’ve brought so much love and light into our lives. Not just for our family but to the world through the stories you tell. We love you. ♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️ pic.twitter.com/H1OQzIjRDi — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) July 9, 2018

The Good Wife actress, 61, posted the message on Twitter.

Wilson and Hanks have one of the longest marriages in showbiz, having tied the knot in 1988. The couple have two sons together and Hanks also has children from a previous marriage.

Roberts is married to cameraman Danny Moder and the couple share three children, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and Henry.

