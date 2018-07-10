Johnny Depp sued for allegedly punching crew member on the set of upcoming film

Depp, 55, is said to have attacked a location manager who tried to wrap up filming for the day on City Of Lies.

Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager, filed documents in Los Angeles on Monday claiming the actor attacked him when he tried to enforce permit restrictions while working on crime film City Of Lies.

It is said the incident happened on April 13 2017 when Depp, 55, was filming outside the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

According to Mr Brooks, the production team had permission to film until 7pm outside the hotel and until 10pm inside the building.

After getting the curfew extended once, he was then told filming had to wrap up but when he informed the director, Brad Furman, he allegedly replied: “Why don’t you tell that to Johnny Depp.”

Instead, Mr Brooks approached an on-site police officer. However, it is alleged Depp intervened, shouting: “Who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!”

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star is then alleged to have said:”I don’t give a f*** who you are and you can’t tell me what to do.”

According to the legal documents, Depp then punched Mr Brooks twice in the rib cage.

The alleged victim is said to have kept his “composure”, which allegedly led to Depp saying: “I will give you 100,000 dollars to punch me in the face right now.”

Depp’s bodyguards then removed the actor from the set, it is said.

Mr Brooks claims Depp’s breath “reeked of alcohol” and he alleges he had been taking drugs on set.

The 14-page document adds that a week later, Mr Brooks returned to the production office but was sacked when he refused to sign a declaration stating that he would not sue the production company, Good Film Productions.

The filing is seeking unspecified damages from Depp, Furman, producer Miriam Segal and the production company. Mr Brooks’s allegations include assault and wrongful termination.

City Of Lies explores the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G and is due to be released on September 7 in the UK.

Depp is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-managers and is suing his former lawyers, claiming they cheated him out of millions of dollars.

