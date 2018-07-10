Katie Price: You have to go up after hitting rock bottom

The star's life is documented in a new reality series called Katie Price: My Crazy Life.

Katie Price has said her new reality television series will show people that it is possible to go upwards after hitting rock bottom.

In recent months the Loose Women star has been through a break-up with Kieran Hayler and her mother Amy Price has been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) – the same disease which killed Keith Chegwin.

The star, 40, said fans will see her sadness in her new series, Katie Price: My Crazy Life.

She said: “You’ll probably see in the show I am quite reserved.

“You can probably see it in my eyes that I’m sad – I was sad. Course I was.

“Because I was going through a break-up and then my mum and then all these other issues but I’ve come through it.

“And that’s what’s good because now people can see… you know, once you hit rock bottom where is there to go. You’re not going to go to the centre of the Earth. You’ve got to go up.”

The series will see Price talking about her mother’s condition.

“You see it’s quite intense with the doctors,” she said.

“I ask hardcore questions that the other family members don’t want to ask but I ask because it’s matter of fact and you’ve got to deal with things and think of the future – whether people like it or not.

“Out of my family, a lot are in denial thinking she’ll be all right and she’ll last longer but I’m like, ‘No, she won’t’, so I asked the doctor when is she going to die, how long, what are the symptoms coming up. You’ll see all of that in the series.”

IPF causes fibrosis, or scarring of the lungs, which makes them stiffer, so it is difficult to breathe, according to the British Lung Foundation.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or #IPF, is a lung condition that causes progressive scarring of the lungs, but no one knows what causes it. That's why we're funding research into IPF and its treatments. Find out more about our IPF research.https://t.co/FwwosP4X3z pic.twitter.com/JlFCeGPPBZ — British Lung Foundation (@lunguk) May 2, 2018

Around 6,000 people a year suffer from the disease, which worsens over time. Its cause is unknown and there is no cure.

Katie Price: My Crazy Life premieres at 10pm on Monday July 16 on Quest Red.

