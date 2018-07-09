'Cheryl bouncing back with a new older man', jokes Piers Morgan

9th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter shared a photo of Cheryl at a summer party.

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has shared a picture of himself with Cheryl, joking the singer was “bouncing back with a new older man” following her split from Liam Payne.

The snap posted on Twitter was of Morgan and pop star Cheryl at a party, with Cheryl glowing in orange with her long dark hair sleek over her shoulders.

Morgan, 53, added the hashtag “#CowellSummerParty”, suggesting the bash was thrown by music and TV supremo Simon Cowell.

“Cheryl bouncing back with a new older man strategy cc ⁦@CherylOfficial⁩ #CowellSummerParty,” he wrote, adding a hearts in eyes emoji.

Cheryl, 35, and Payne announced earlier this month that they were calling it quits after two and a half years together.

The former Girls Aloud star and the One Direction singer, 24, announced their split in nearly identical social media posts.

Cheryl tweeted: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.

“It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family.

“Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Cheryl and Payne have a one-year-old son, Bear, together.

© Press Association 2018

