George Ezra wants fans to knock his song off No 1 spot for Three Lions

9th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The singer-songwriter tweeted a video asking people to buy and stream the football anthem.

George Ezra

George Ezra has urged fans to buy and stream football anthem Three Lions to knock his own song from the top of the charts.

The singer’s track Shotgun was number one in the singles chart last week.

But Ezra, 25, appears to have World Cup fever as he has posted a video on social media urging people to help make David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s football song reach the top spot.

He said: “Thanks to you lovely people, Shotgun has been number one for two weeks running.

“Now of course that’s amazing. But I think it’s time we knock it off the number one spot with Three Lions.

“We go out and we download and we stream Three Lions, and we get it to number one.

“And you know why, because it’s coming home.

“Share this video, spread the word, let’s get it to number one.

“Come on England!”

Baddiel was impressed by the move, tweeting: “How brilliant. Go George!”

Baddiel and Skinner created Three Lions with The Lightning Seeds in 1996.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Get ready for Avocado Toast Chocolate Bars

Get ready for Avocado Toast Chocolate Bars

THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

THIS is how long the heatwave is set to last!

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island's Laura single again after tensions bubble over in the villa

Love Island's Laura single again after tensions bubble over in the villa
Love Island's Frankie and Samira are coasting - Darylle

Love Island's Frankie and Samira are coasting - Darylle
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged - reports

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged - reports
The Royal's serve up 7-year old cake at Prince Louis' Christening

The Royal's serve up 7-year old cake at Prince Louis' Christening