Rita Wilson shares sweet birthday message to husband Tom Hanks

9th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Oscar winner Tom turned 62 on July 9.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson thanked her husband Tom Hanks for bringing “love and light” into the world as she wished him a happy birthday.

The Good Wife actress, 61, posted the sweet message on Twitter to mark the Oscar winner’s 62nd birthday on July 9.

“Happy Birthday my love,” she wrote.

“You’ve brought so much love and light into our lives.

“Not just for our family but to the world through the stories you tell.

“We love you.”

Wilson and Hanks have one of the longest marriages in showbiz, having tied the knot in 1988.

The couple have two sons together and Hanks also has children from a previous marriage.

