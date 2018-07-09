Two contestants set to be dumped from Love Island villa

The two departing contestants will make way for two new boys.

Love Island is set for another cull with two contestants due to be dumped.

One boy and one girl will be told to pack their bags and leave the ITV2 show – and two new male singletons will replace them.

The announcement during Monday night’s episode sends shock waves through the villa.

Samira Mighty gets a text which says: “Islanders, tonight two new boys will enter the villa… but first… two islanders must leave.”

Wes Nelson then gets a message that says: “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy.

“The islanders with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island tonight.”

After a rocky few days in the villa, the news leaves the contestants fearing for their safety.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, fan favourites Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham talk about how well their romance is going, and Laura Anderson struggles to cope with the end of another budding relationship.

Her romance with Jack Fowler crashed and burned at the weekend.

Laura called time on the relationship, and although she later tried to take it back Jack decided he was unwilling to get their relationship back on track.

In the latest instalment, Laura, who was previously dumped by Wes as he opted to pursue Megan Barton Hanson, admitted her ego had taken a knock.

She said in the Beach Hut: “For me it’s not over.

“I really like the boy and it’s annoying because I feel like I like him more now… I hate the fact I fancy the guy again that’s not interested. I have no ego left at all.”

