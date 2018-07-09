Harvey Weinstein arrives at court to face new charges

9th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

An updated indictment alleged the 66-year-old performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Courthouse guards told people arriving for jury duty to wait or use a different entrance as Weinstein arrived.

An updated indictment alleges the former movie mogul performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

Harvey Weinstein
If convicted, Weinstein could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment (AP)

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R Vance Jr said the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with “some of the most serious sexual offences” that exist under state law.

Lawyer Ben Brafman said Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

Shock as ex-Love Island star Adam says he is in love with former flame Zara

Industrial Leather

James Nesbitt 'might go to Comic Con when the money runs out'

Coronation Street star recovering after MAJOR heart attack

Rapper's fall cuts short Gorillaz set at Roskilde

Three Lions tops Big Top 40 chart after England's win against Sweden

Love Island's Laura single again after tensions bubble over in the villa

