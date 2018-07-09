Gemma Atkinson: My dad would have loved Gorka

The radio presenter and actress has also spoken about staying fit and healthy.

Gemma Atkinson has said she thinks her late father would have loved her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez.

The former Emmerdale actress, who is also a breakfast presenter on Manchester-based Hits Radio, and Marquez confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day this year on Instagram.

She told mental health and wellbeing magazine, Happiful: “I think he’d love him. He’d say he’s a gentleman. Everyone who’s met Gorka says that.”

Gemma Atkinson on the cover of Happiful (Jay Mawson for Happiful Magazine)

The 33-year-old’s father, David, died from a heart attack when she was 17.

She told Happiful: “It hit me that life’s too short. Dad was 52 and very healthy. He never smoked and only drank every few weeks – there was nothing wrong with him.”

“Since then, I’ve wanted to take care of myself as best I can, and that’s why I always drill that health is more important than what you look like.”

Atkinson competed in Strictly last year and reached the final of the BBC One dancing series with her dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

She is also a patron of Grief Encounter, the charity which helps bereaved families and children.

Atkinson features on the August cover of Happiful magazine.

