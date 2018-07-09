Sean Mahon to join EastEnders as Melanie Owen's ex-husband

Irish TV star Sean Mahon is to join EastEnders as the ex-husband of Melanie Owen, the BBC has announced.

The actor will play Ray Kelly, stepfather to Mel’s son Hunter, who is described as “a serial risk-taker and expert liar”, who has the gift of the gab when it comes to getting what he wants.

Mel, played by Tamzin Outwaite, has been avoiding questions about him and was very reluctant to call him for help, making him the last person she will want to see in Walford.

Viewers have already met Ray’s sister, Ciara (Denise McCormack), ex-wife of Irish gangster Aidan Maguire (Patrick Bergin), suggesting a chequered past.

Hunter (Charlie Winter) has made secret contact with his stepfather and said he thinks his mother’s current boyfriend, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), is not good enough for her.

The residents of Walford should not be fooled by Ray’s slick exterior because a man who thrives on danger and who cannot be trusted is lurking underneath, the BBC warned.

Mahon said: “I remember watching the very first episode of EastEnders back in 1985; little did I think I would be roaming the streets of Walford and hanging out at the Queen Vic all these years later.

“I’m so happy to join such an incredibly hard-working and talented team and I’m very much looking forward to playing out the drama that inevitably ensues on any given day in Albert Square.

“My character, Ray Kelly, is not one to tread lightly and his arrival to the Square will cause shockwaves for many of the residents … it doesn’t get much better than that.”

John Yorke, executive consultant of the soap, said: “Sean is both a wonderful actor and a delight to work with. His character brings to the show some very big secrets and we can’t wait to watch them explode.”

Mahon has already started filming and will appear on screen later this summer.

